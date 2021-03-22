Caley Thistle sign Rangers winger Aaron Lyall on loan until end of the season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle have signed teenager Aaron Lyall on loan from Rangers until the end of the season.

Winger Lyall becomes interim manager Neil McCann’s first signing and goes straight into the squad for Tuesday’s Scottish Cup tie against Buckie Thistle.

The 17-year-old will enhance McCann’s attacking options, and will be looking to bolster his own first team experience having only featured once for Rangers colts in a 2-0 win over Wrexham in last season’s Challenge Cup.

McCann said: “We’re delighted to bring Aaron into the squad and thank Rangers for their help with getting the loan agreement until the end of the season.

“Aaron is an exciting young player and, while he may not be seen as a starter, him coming in helps us boost the squad on either of the wings, which is an area we are currently light in due to injuries and an intense run of fixtures.”

Lyall follows in the footsteps of Kai Kennedy, who spent the early part of the campaign on loan at Inverness from Ibrox.