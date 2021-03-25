Daniel MacKay wants Caley Thistle to keep good run going

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Daniel MacKay has called on Inverness Caley Thistle to keep their good run going when they return to Championship action.

The Caley Jags defeated Buckie Thistle 3-2 in the second round of the Scottish Cup on Tuesday night to make it three successive wins for the first time in 2021.

Inverness, who have moved upto fifth in the Championship courtesy of victories over Dunfermline and Raith Rovers in the last 10 days, face ninth-placed Arbroath at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday

MacKay – who netted a late winner against Buckie – hopes the good form can continue.

The 19-year-old winger said: “It’s three wins in a row for us now, although we didn’t keep a clean sheet against Buckie, it was another win and it’s not something we’ve done this year is win three in a row so that’s another positive to take.

“It’s another big game and we just have to keep taking it game by game.

“There’s nothing else we can do but take care of ourselves and take each game as it comes.

© SNS Group

“If we get the results to get us to the play-offs then we can have a go at that.

“We need to keep this going. We beat Buckie in the cup and we need to keep the league form going as well.

“That’s the most important thing because we want to get back to the Premiership.

“So we need to take it game by game and see where that takes us in the league.”

Making a positive contribution

MacKay played a key role against Buckie. As well as netting the winner for Inverness it was his cross that teed up James Keatings for their opener after 40 seconds.

Adding more goals and assists to his game is something he’s been working hard on and he hopes he can continue to make a positive contribution.

MacKay added: “The gaffer (Neil McCann) has said to me since he came in that he needs me to be positive in the areas where you can effect the game.

“I feel I’ve been doing that well recently and I got a goal to get us through the tie and put in the ball for the first goal.

© SNS Group

“It’s been something I’ve been looking to add to my game and thankfully it’s coming along nicely.

“It’s the end product of goals and assists that people look for at the end of the day.

“I could run past three players but if I hit the first man with the cross it doesn’t mean anything.

“You need to add goals and assists to your game, I’m upto five (goals) now and hopefully I can keep going and add to that tally.”

Highland Derby prospect

Inverness’ reward for victory at Buckie is a trip over the Kessock Bridge to face Ross County in Dingwall in round three a week on Saturday.

MacKay was pleased the Caley Jags managed to avoid a giant-killing against Highland League opposition, unlike fellow Championship side Hearts who lost 2-1 at Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

He said: “I saw the Brora result after our game and that could have happened to us.

“But thankfully we took our chances at vital times and got a goal when we needed it.

“We should have maybe seen it out a little bit better, but we got the result which was the most important thing.

“At the start of the year we weren’t grinding out results, but we did against Buckie so that’s another positive to take.

“It’s a good tie and that was the incentive before the game to get a Highland Derby because we’re not in the same league as them.

“So it’s good to have that tie there, it was a good incentive and hopefully we can go up to County and get a win as well.”