Caley Thistle sign Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan on loan for the rest of the season

Caley Thistle have signed Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan on loan for the rest of the season – and he could feature in today’s Championship match against Arbroath.

The addition of Allan represents a major coup for the Highlanders, with the 29-year-old having enjoyed an impressive career which started with Dundee United before he earned a move to West Brom in 2012.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the loan signing of creative midfielder Scott Allan from @HibernianFC until the end of the season. 👉 https://t.co/q96EB4tK4o pic.twitter.com/zgiaJtgD1P — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 27, 2021

Following loan spells with Portsmouth, MK Dons and Birmingham City, Allan joined Hibs in 2014 for the first of three spells at Easter Road, with a highly impressive season securing a move to Celtic the following summer.

Allan struggled for game time at Parkhead however, spending much of his time at the club out on loan.

Among those stints was a six-month period under Caley Jags interim manager Neil McCann at Dundee, while he also spent loan spells with Rotherham United and Hibs.

Allan returned to Hibs permanently in 2019 but his playing time has been limited in recent times, with the former Scotland under-21 international last month revealing he had been sidelined since August after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition which he said could have ended his career.

Having made four substitute appearances since the turn of the year, Allan will now look to build up more game time in the Championship with Inverness.

Hibs manager Jack Ross said: “We would have preferred to have kept Scott in the group but he expressed a strong desire to go out on loan.

“Currently, and understandably given the challenges he has faced during the past year he doesn’t feel fit enough to make the impact that his abilities should in the top part of the Premiership.

“Therefore Scott feels that strengthening his fitness and continuing his recovery in the Championship is a sensible option.

“We feel that it was appropriate to continue to support Scott in his recovery by sanctioning the loan move.”