Neil McCann delighted to see Caley Thistle find form ahead of run-in

Inverness stand-in boss Neil McCann thinks his side have found form at the right time.

Caley Thistle made it four wins in a row, beating Arbroath 1-0 on Saturday. They are fifth in the Championship table – and only outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

Just a few games ago, Inverness were flirting with the relegation zone following a dip in form, but McCann, who is covering for John Robertson in the dugout, is delighted with how his team have responded.

He said: “That’s four wins on the bounce now and four clean sheets in the league against really difficult opposition. I couldn’t be happier.

“It takes us away from the bottom a wee bit further, but it’s so tight. This league is so competitive, but the pleasing thing for us is we have found a bit of form.

“It lets us go in now and really focus. The boys will rest up now and hopefully return more refreshed, and then we’ve got a huge game against Ross County in the Scottish Cup.”

The victory over the Red Lichties was far from pretty, but ground-out wins are an impressive commodity at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

With five league games remaining, Inverness will be targeting a sprint finish to a challenging season and the target of securing a tilt at Premiership promotion is increasingly within their grasp.

McCann added: “I honestly thought we looked a wee bit tired.

“We made changes for Buckie Thistle (in the Scottish Cup), but that’s nine games in a month, an incredible workload for our boys to come through.

“You could see they were a wee bit jaded.

“It always looked like a game that would take one goal to win it, and it was a great header from Nikolay Todorov who hadn’t trained until Friday, with an adductor strain.

© SNS Group

“He was one I was fearful wouldn’t make it, but also wouldn’t last the run of the game.

“He was totally professional in making sure he was icing it and getting himself as good as he could be in terms of recovery.

“We came up with a great goal, a great set- piece delivery and a brilliant header.

“Then we saw it out and it was tough because they threw four or five bodies at it up front.

“They asked us a few questions, but overall I’m thrilled for the boys and so proud of them.”