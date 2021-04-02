Mark Ridgers open to extending Caley Thistle stay as he chases elusive promotion to Premiership

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is determined to make tonight’s Scottish Cup Highland derby against Ross County a regular occurrence by helping his side back to the top flight.

Inverness will meet the Staggies for the first time in exactly two years at Victoria Park tonight, with a place in the last 16 of the competition at stake.

Should he play, Ridgers will make his 150th appearance for Caley Jags since joining his hometown club from Partick Thistle in 2017.

Ridgers’ return to the Highlands came following the club’s relegation from the Premiership, with the former County goalkeeper intent on restoring their place among Scotland’s elite.

The 30-year-old is refusing to rule out the possibility of finishing his career at Caledonian Stadium, insisting he will not be content until he has achieved that goal.

Ridgers said: “That’s definitely something I have started looking at.

“I’m getting older, but everyone keeps telling me I’m only 30 and I’ve got plenty years ahead of me.

“When I first signed for the club, the main ambition was to try and get them back into the Premiership. At the moment I haven’t done that.

“I’ve got a year left after this year, so if the club want to talk to me I will be willing to talk to them again about extending it. I have really enjoyed my time here.

“I’m obviously from here, but being surrounded by my friends and family gives me a different feeling.

“With the position we found ourselves in a couple of weeks ago, I think some players didn’t realise it’s more than a football club if we were to ever be relegated again.

“It’s people’s livelihoods, who are part of the club behind the scenes. They are the really important ones, and I’m really wanting to help them.

“They have helped me out massively as well.

“I have almost played 150 games for the club already, which I still get my head around as it’s just three-and-a-half seasons I have been here.

“The milestone of keeping 50 clean sheets is something I was really proud of, but this one coming up is another one to look forward to.”

There will be divided loyalties in the Ridgers household, with his wife Emma a Staggies fan, while his father-in-law Peter Swanson is among the board members at Dingwall.

Ridgers is aiming to have the last laugh, adding: “My wife is a mad Ross County fan, my father-in-law Peter is still one of the board members and I know Roy personally too.

“I’ve got a lot of good memories from the club and the people I know there.

“Funnily enough since I’ve joined Inverness it’s completely changed my opinion.

“As much as I grew up wanting Ross County to do well it’s the opposite now.

“It’s one of those things that’s difficult for my wife.

“Like her mum and dad, it’s more or less a personal thing. They hope County win but I play well, but hopefully I can play well and we win.

“If we win I’m sure she won’t be too upset, especially with the win bonus as we’ve just bought a new house, so it will give her something else to go and buy.”

Ridgers was the penalty shoot-out hero when Inverness triumphed in the last Scottish Cup meeting between the sides in 2019, thwarting a Declan McManus spot-kick to secure a victory which was part of Caley Jags’ run to the semi-finals that year.

With tonight’s tie to be settled on the night, Ridgers will be prepared for it going all the way again.

He added: “Both clubs have been showing highlights of previous games. Hopefully we can do it in 90 minutes this time.

“The way it is now we have to be prepared for penalties. It’s something I’ll look at. Ryan Esson does a lot of the video stuff to make sure I’m prepared.

“The league’s really important but when you’re playing your rivals in the cup it’s important.”