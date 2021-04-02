Caley Thistle boss Neil McCann says league matters are cast aside ahead of Highland derby return against Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann says pressing league matters will be firmly on the backburner in tonight’s Scottish Cup Highland derby against Ross County.

Inverness go into the match on the back of a strong run of Championship form, which has seen them go unbeaten in their last four league matches without conceding a goal to reignite their promotion play-off push.

County are also approaching a crunch period in their league campaign, with the Staggies battling against relegation from the Premiership with only five matches remaining.

With tonight’s fixture the first derby encounter between the sides in exactly two years, McCann feels the stakes are too high for either side to look beyond the third round tie at Victoria Park.

McCann said: “I like winning games of football.

“I have always got dreams of doing very well in competitions, and I think you should always set your targets high.

“That means going as far as you can in the cup, and potentially winning it.

“This is another game for us to keep our momentum going. Whether it’s cup or league, it’s another game of football that can be won. The boys have to look at it like that.

“It’s going to be a big ask as Ross County are a Premiership team. Although they are towards the bottom end of the table, they are fighting for their lives.

“I don’t expect them to go into this half-baked – it’s a derby and it’s important.

“There are a lot of players in that group who understand what the Highland derby means to the people up here.

“We know we are going into a really tough match – but we are going in to win it. This takes our full focus.”

© SNS Group

McCann will enjoy his first taste of the Highland derby since temporarily stepping in during John Robertson’s compassionate leave, and he hopes some of his younger players can relish the occasion despite the lack of a crowd at Dingwall.

McCann said: “It should be exciting for them. They’re only getting it in its purest form without fans, when it is just about football.

“Sometimes a derby can get swallowed up by the fans. It can feel like a great game when it probably wasn’t.

“It gives them an opportunity to come in and sample a derby.”

McCann played under County boss John Hughes during the latter stages of his career at Falkirk, but he says there will be no room for sentiment when the pair meet this evening.

McCann added: “We’ve had a few phone calls since I’ve been up at Inverness.

“I loved working under John – I thought he was brilliant to play for.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“Him and Brian Rice were a superb coaching team. In my year at Falkirk, we got to the Scottish Cup final and that’s the only one of my six I lost.

“I’ve got a lot of affection for John in terms of how he was with me as a manager as an older player.

“But I’ve no allegiance towards him and no thoughts for him or his side tomorrow night. I’m just interested in beating them.”