Fan view: Neil McCann is doing more than holding the fort at Inverness – but will he be in charge of Caley Thistle beyond end of season?

After what must have been a welcome midweek off last week, it was back to what has become the norm in recent times and a Tuesday night trip to Greenock Morton.

It was a tricky looking fixture, but I guess there is nothing else in the Championship.

Neil McCann has now been in place as interim manager for six weeks.

It has been a pretty hectic period for Caley Thistle and his arrival did not result in an immediate upturn in the club’s fortunes.

However, slowly but surely he has got to grips with things.

He appears to be doing more than just holding the fort and has been able to bring in Billy Dodds to bolster the coaching team and Scott Allan and Aaron Lyall to strengthen the playing squad.

Caley Thistle have been patient with John Robertson, and rightly so, but as the season heads towards its conclusion some clarity is required.

© SNS Group

Contracts will be expiring and players will be wondering who will be in charge next term.

It seems odd to think that McCann would be tasked with putting together a squad that Robertson will then manage in August.

I appreciate that these are uncharted waters and I’ve never seen a situation like it in 50 years of watching football, but it can only go on for so long.

I hope discussions are taking place, and plans being put in place, about the way ahead.

Caley Thistle’s recent impressive run of form continued at Cappielow last night.

Two quick goals shortly before the break put them in command against a Morton team now in a relegation battle.

Though the home team pulled a goal back, Inverness were able to stretch away again with further strikes from Nikolay Todorov and Daniel MacKay.

It was a highly encouraging result that propels Inverness into the play-off positions.