Neil McCann has stressed he is not looking beyond his interim job at Caley Thistle and a way back into management.

After a difficult start under his stewardship, following John Robertson’s leave of absence, the Caley Jags are back in play-off contention after four wins on the bounce.

The 4-1 dismantling of Morton on Tuesday night lifted them into fourth place and their recent form has reignited hopes of a late-season push.

McCann was brought in by the Caley Thistle board in February after more than two years out of management, after leaving Dundee.

While the hunger to win games has never dimmed, McCann is not mulling over a permanent return to the dugout.

He said: “I love football. It’s always nice when you get your feet on the grass and can coach. But I’m just a caretaker here until John feels ready to come back. He might want to come back next week after watching that!

“The sooner John and Scott (Kellacher) get back the better. We miss him and I know the boys are working hard for him.

“The hunger never leaves you to win. Setting the team up with the rest of the coaches is great. But the most pleasing thing is when the boys take it on to the pitch and do things with a bit of freedom. Winning feels good.”

McCann has paid tribute to the team effort which has seen them turn their season around, starting with the backing of the board.

The Caley Thistle hierarchy allowed him to bring in Billy Dodds to bolster the coaching staff and they also added Rangers youngster Aaron Lyall on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He added: “It was really difficult for the club and the players when I came in and it’s tough to get things going. It’s important the club backed us in bringing in Billy (Dodds) because that’s beefed up the coaching staff; it’s important we all work together to get things done behind-the-scenes.

“We’ve been allowed to bring in a couple of additions, allied to the fact the medical team are working hard to make sure the boys are working hard to get back on the pitch.”