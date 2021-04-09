Caley Thistle winger Anthony McDonald out long-term after knee operation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle midfielder Anthony McDonald will be out long-term with his knee injury, according to interim boss Neil McCann.

McDonald has not played for the club since rejoining in February after suffering the injury in training, which required surgery.

The operation itself has been a success but the former Hearts and Cordoba winger may well be out for the rest of the season as he continues his recovery.

McCann said: “Anthony McDonald will be long term but the procedure he has had done has been successful. It’s been a shame and getting no time with us before getting an injury.”

There is some good news for McCann, however, with Aaron Doran back in training and Sean Welsh potentially available for Queen of the South tomorrow after pulling out of the Morton win.

He added: “Aaron Doran joined us today but we need to be careful with him as he suffered a recurrence the last time, but he is looking good for training time.

“Sean Welsh had been carrying an injury for a number of weeks now, like many players they want to go on the pitch. But Sean made a real mature decision as he might have tried to get into the game and not been 100 per cent. It was a mature captain’s decision that he couldn’t do himself justice.

“Sean is hopeful for the weekend but we will wait and see.”

Caley Thistle head to Queen of the South on Saturday on the back of four successive league wins, which has carried them back into the Championship play-off places.

It has been a marked turnaround in form after McCann initially succeeded John Robertson, following his period of compassionate leave.

Contact with Robertson has been brief but Inverness’ interim boss intends to leave the team in as a good a position as possible for his return.

McCann added: “John has taken a step back. I’m getting the odd text but I know he is pleased with how his players are playing.

“This is essentially John’s squad, I have been able to add one or two into it, but on the whole I haven’t made contact with John. I respected he needed time away. I am pretty sure he is watching us but there is no contact from John but this is being done for him and Scott Kellacher and handing the team to him in a good position.

“When you do something wonderful like we did in 1998 that bond can last. The relationship was always strong and we know what we’re doing and getting Inverness in a good position for the play-offs.”