Caley Thistle attacker Miles Storey optimistic about play-off prospects

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Miles Storey believes Caley Thistle are in prime position to seal a Scottish Championship play-off place after claiming a vital point at Queen of the South.

The Highland club extended their unbeaten run to eight games after Storey set up Nikolay Todorov to cancel out Aidan’s Fitzpatrick’s second half strike in a 1-1 stalemate at Palmerston Park.

The former Aberdeen player switched flanks with Daniel MacKay after the Doonhamers took the lead and caused havoc on the right hand side for the Caley Jags.

Now he is focused on making sure fourth placed Inverness remain in the play-off picture with just three league games left.

He said: “We can’t be too downbeat.

“We showed a bit of character after they scored a good goal. We went straight up the other end and equalised.

“It is a testament to where we are as a group of players at the moment.

“Although we are disappointed we didn’t score with one of our later chances I think we can be upbeat.

“Eight games unbeaten in any league is very good.

“It gives us a platform for the last few games of the season to make something happen.

“If we keep playing well and taking our chances we will win more games.

“When we look at where we are at the moment we are feeling confident.

“We need to concentrate on staying where we are and keep the unbeaten run going.

“After winning six games to say we need to get back to winning seems a bit harsh on ourselves – but we need to get points on the board.”

© SNS Group

The 27-year-old has been hampered with injuries and is determined to make an impact in the final few games of the season.

Storey is aware he must maintain a high level of performance to keep his place in the Caley Jags starting line-up.

He added: “Since I have come back from injury the players have been unbelievable.

“Shane (Sutherland), Daniel (MacKay), (Nikolay) Todorov, Scott Allan has come in and Roddy MacGregor has been playing midfield.

“I am looking to contribute more. I was pleased to get the assist at Queen of the South and I put in a couple of other crosses which we could have scored with as well.

“I am pleased to be making an impact and helping out.

“Teams are starting to change what they do against us because of the way we have been playing.

“We are looking forward to the last couple of games and trying to stay up at the right end of the table.”