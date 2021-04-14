Miles Storey believes Caley Thistle can claim another Scottish Cup scalp

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle are capable of creating another Scottish Cup upset against Premiership side St Mirren reckons attacker Miles Storey.

Inverness bridged the gap between the Championship and the country’s top division when they defeated Highland rivals Ross County 3-1 in the third round of the competition at the start of the month.

The Caley Jags are eight games undefeated under interim manager Neil McCann and sit fourth in the Championship table.

Storey, who was an unused substitute when Aberdeen lost in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic in May 2017, insists the Highland club have nothing to fear when facing the Buddies in Friday’s fourth round tie in Paisley.

He said: “We played Ross County in the previous round and stopped them playing first and foremost and then we showed a bit of quality – Daniel MacKay and Nikolay Todorov got the goals there.

“We showed quality and that is what we need to do again.

“We will give them (St Mirren) respect, but we are a good football team as well.

“As long as we keep positive anything can happen.

“If you look at the Ross County game, we were underdogs and we will be underdogs again.

“We are a good team and we will give anyone a game.”

© SNS Group

Storey believes Inverness can continue to excel with McCann and coach Billy Dodds both playing influential roles in the absence of manager John Robertson.

He added: “We are doing our best to keep things going and everyone has reacted well to Neil McCann and Billy Dodds when he came in.

“We are reaping the rewards now.

“We are a tight group and we are really working hard for each other.

“We want to show the manager, who is not here unfortunately, what we can do and play for him really.

“Neil has given us a good structure and shape to go and win games.

“In the last couple of weeks we have added some quality, if you look at some of our goals it has bred a bit of confidence.

“All the goals at Morton were very good and we scored a good goal at Queen of the South.

“We are taking chances more often than not and it is keeping us up there in the league.”