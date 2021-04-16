Nikolay Todorov: Neil McCann hails Caley Thistle striker’s return to form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann has talked up Nikolay Todorov’s effectiveness in the club’s return to form.

Todorov has bagged five goals in his last four games, which has helped propel the Caley Jags to fourth in the Championship and the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

There have been matters off the park which could have detracted from Todorov’s performances, which McCann was reluctant to delve into. The club released a statement backing Todorov this week, alleging he had been victim of racial abuse, on the back of the Bulgarian striker being cited by the Scottish FA.

It stems from a game against Raith Rovers last month but since then, Todorov has been pivotal to reviving Inverness’ fortunes.

“All I can see is what I’m seeing on the pitch,” said McCann. “When Toddy takes the field, he clicks into gear and I expect that from all my players. When they’re on the field, outside noise and influences should be gone because we’re putting information into them on the training ground.

“Toddy has been really bubbly and effective in training. He’s getting service – we’ve done some work with him as a group and I think he’s benefitted from our shape. He’s scored some really special goals but it’s not just his goals; his all-round and link-up play has been excellent.”

He has taken his tally for the season to 10 goals, including memorable strikes against Ross County and Morton recently. The Scottish Cup tie with St Mirren tonight presents another chance to enhance his reputation.

McCann added: “His attitude to work is superb. He’s winning flick-ons and made himself a real target man. He’s a great guy to work with, really professional. When he came off injured in the Raith game I think the big man slept in an ice bath for the next few days to make himself available for the game.

“That’s what you want – players who want do everything they possibly can to be in the side. Then when they’re in the side, do what they good at and stay in the side. Toddy is doing that.

Nikolay Todorov got his 10th goal of the season yesterday during our draw with Queen of the South! pic.twitter.com/iPKcAQTE9b — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 11, 2021

“He’s a good finisher. His header in the defeat against Dundee was a really awkward header to score, the header against Arbroath where it’s coming across him, his finish against Morton where the ball his spun up on him, his goal against Ross County. I could keep going. His goals have been pretty special.

“Confidence allows you to take risks and that’s what I want from all my players. If you don’t take risks you end up playing safe and mistakes can happen.”

Tonight’s game in Paisley presents Caley Thistle to create more headlines in a competition they are well-versed in.

Champions in 2015, the Highland capital club have made their name over the last two decades in causing big results in cup competitions.

“Throughout the years, I’ve been in cup finals with Dundee and lost, in the League Cup. I’ve lost finals with Hearts,” said McCann.

“In cups, no matter how small a club you are, you always have an opportunity in one-off games. It can be a lucky break that gives you an opportunity of progressing.

“It just so happens the pathway has been opened up with two of the big guns playing each other.

“All of the clubs outside of that tie will be thinking it can be their year – and we’re no different.

“I don’t like talk of free hits. We’re going into it to win and progress. We don’t go into any cup competition looking to lose.”