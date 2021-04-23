UPDATE: Inverness ‘extremely disappointed’ Brad McKay red card appeal rejected, with Scott Allardice available for Hearts clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverness have released a statement saying they are “extremely disappointed” Brad McKay’s red card for serious foul play in the midweek draw at Dundee was not rescinded on appeal.

McKay was shown a straight red by referee Mike Roncone for a 79th-minute challenge on Dundee’s Max Anderson.

Midfielder Scott Allardice, who was dismissed for a challenge on Charlie Adam in the 1-1 draw, will be available for Caley Thistle’s vital Championship clash with league winners Hearts at Tynecastle tomorrow after his red card appeal was successful.

© SNS Group

A Caley Jags spokesperson said: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm following today’s Scottish FA fast track tribunal hearing that, as expected, Scott Allardice has had his red card against Dundee rescinded.

“We are, however, extremely disappointed that Brad Mckay’s straight red card in the same fixture was upheld by the tribunal.

“The club submitted multiple documents and real time and slow motion videos of his perfectly fair challenge and we believed this evidence proved our case, but to no avail.

“Scott is now available for selection ahead of tomorrow’s match against Heart of Midlothian, while Brad will be forced to serve an immediate two-match ban.”

McKay’s suspension comes at a bad time for Neil McCann’s team, with just two games of the Championship campaign remaining. Should they lose against Hearts and Dunfermline win tomorrow their Premiership promotion charge is over for this term.