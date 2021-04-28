Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann offered one-match ban by Scottish FA

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle interim manager Neil McCann has been offered a one-match ban following his red card in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

McCann was sent to the stand by referee Bobby Madden after an hour of the Championship encounter, following a heated touchline exchange with Jambos counterpart Robbie Neilson.

The Caley Jags temporary boss has now been issued with a notice of complaint by the Scottish FA for allegedly breaching disciplinary rule 203, which states that “no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match.”

A principal hearing date of Thursday, May 20 has been set.

After the game, in which Caley Jags’ promotion play-off hopes were ended, McCann said: “I lost my cool. That’s as much as I’ll say about it. I let the side down, receiving a red card, what can I say?

“I don’t particularly take defeat well. It’s just pure frustration. I came in here to do a job for the club and I take it personally. It’s not just on the team, it’s on me as well – I’m part of that.

“I probably let my emotions get too much, maybe I hadn’t calmed down since the half-time talk.

“I’ll look at that. Every day is a school day. My conduct’s been pretty good up until that point so maybe it just built up on me. That’s not good enough regardless. I lost my cool and got sent off.”

Aberdeen coach Barry Robson has also been offered a one-match suspension for alleged misconduct during a CAS Elite Under 18s League encounter against Kilmarnock last Friday.