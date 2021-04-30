Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers announced as joint Challenge Cup winners

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers have been announced as joint-winners of the 2019-20 Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup.

The two sides were due to play each other in the final prior to the Covid-19 pandemic curtailing the end of last season, with the SPFL now declaring the game will not take place and both clubs will be awarded winners’ medals.

Both Inverness and Raith had hoped to play the game in front of supporters at some stage this season, which had looked possible at one stage.

The competition was scrapped for this season due to the increased fixture pressures on players and clubs now the two clubs will share the trophy.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Sadly, the disruption caused by Covid-19 has meant that it has not been possible to stage the final of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup 2019/20. We held off for as long as we could to give us the best chance of staging the final in front of meaningful numbers of fans this season – but it just wasn’t feasible.

🏆 @ICTFC and @RaithRovers announced as joint winners of the 2019/20 Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup. Full details 👇 — SPFL (@spfl) April 30, 2021

“The SPFL Board has therefore declared Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers joint winners. On behalf of the SPFL, our sincere congratulations to both clubs, their players and coaching staff on becoming the first ever joint champions of the competition.

“We are looking forward to the Challenge Cup resuming next season, when it will be known as the SPFL Trust Trophy, supported by money donated by philanthropists including James Anderson. In the meantime, I would like to thank MG ALBA, Tunnock’s, and the Boards of both Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers for their flexible approach as well as for their patience and understanding in reaching this decision.”

The Challenge Cup will be known as the SPFL Trust Trophy for the 2021-22 season. Caley Thistle were previous winners of the competition in 2018.