Caley Thistle end Championship season with 2-2 draw against Ayr United

Caley Thistle were held to a 2-2 draw against Ayr United in their final Championship game of the season.

Inverness had twice led through Daniel MacKay and Sean Welsh, however they were pegged back on both occasions through Aaron Muirhead and Josh Todd.

The result ensures Caley Jags finish fifth, with interim manager Neil McCann confirming he will step down having temporarily stepped in during John Robertson’s compassionate leave.

Inverness made two changes from the side which went down 3-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle the previous weekend, with Roddy MacGregor and Shane Sutherland replacing Scott Allardice and Miles Storey.

McCann, who was sent off during the defeat, was in the stand to serve his one-match suspension.

Inverness made the perfect start and took the lead after just six minutes, with Welsh lofting the ball into the box to pick out the run of MacKay, who coolly slotted low past Peter Morrison.

Chances were few and far between in the remainder of the first half, with Nikolay Todorov seeing a header from a tight angle cleared by Jack Baird after being picked out by David Carson’s cross.

Ayr restored parity from the penalty spot six minutes before the break, with Inverness heavily disputing the award for an alleged foul by Robbie Deas on Baird. Muirhead stepped up to send Mark Ridgers the wrong way.

Inverness had the final chance of the first half however, with Scott Allan releasing Todorov over the top, but the Bulgarian sent his effort over on the first-time volley.

Caley Jags regained the lead with a penalty of their own just 90 seconds after the restart, with Welsh firing home after MacGregor had been tripped by Sam Roscoe.

Inverness continued to create chances, with Sutherland firing over, while Cameron Harper saw an effort blocked and substitute Aaron Lyall struck wide.

The missed chances proved costly as Ayr levelled for a second time on 68 minutes, with Todd afforded the space to drill low underneath the body of Ridgers.