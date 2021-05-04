Caley Thistle could lose Daniel MacKay before this weekend with Hibernian frontrunners to sign winger

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Daniel MacKay could leave Caley Thistle by the end of this week with Hibernian closing in on a deal to sign the winger.

MacKay, who has a year left on his Inverness contract, has attracted significant interest from a number of clubs.

The interest has intensified in recent weeks, with the 20-year-old finishing the season in superb form with a run of six goals in his last 11 games.

Hibs have emerged as frontrunners for MacKay’s signature and it is understood a deal is likely to be concluded within the next 48 hours, with Inverness in line to receive a transfer fee.

Should the move go through, MacKay will leave his boyhood club, where he came through the youth ranks before going on to net 12 goals in 57 appearances.

MacKay made the best possible start to his career when he netted on his senior debut, becoming Caley Jags’ youngest scorer aged 16 years and 174 days in a 3-0 Challenge Cup win over Peterhead in October 2017.

Later in the tournament, MacKay rose to prominence again when he assisted Carl Tremarco’s winning goal in the final against Dumbarton at McDiarmid Park in 2018. That came less than 24 hours after he had scored against England for Scotland schoolboys.

Injuries restricted his action the following season, before he spent the bulk of the truncated 2019-20 campaign on loan with Elgin City, where he netted three goals in 27 appearances.

Since returning to Caledonian Stadium last summer, MacKay has been in inspired form for the Highlanders, ending last season with nine goals in 30 outings to claim both the players’ and supporters’ young player of the year awards.

🏆 The 2020/21 Goal of the Season As voted by the fans, @DanielMackay27’s goal v Ross County pic.twitter.com/hoox2dwhTl — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 30, 2021

MacKay’s strike in the 3-1 Scottish Cup victory over Ross County last month was also voted Inverness’ goal of the season.