Caley Thistle attacker Shane Sutherland signs new one-year deal

Caley Thistle have announced attacker Shane Sutherland has signed a one-year contract extension.
The 30-year-old, who scored six goals in 30 appearances this season, is signed up until the end of 2021-22 campaign.
The former Peterhead player returned to the Inverness club last summer from Elgin City.
Sutherland said: “I’m delighted to have signed my new deal and I’m looking forward to next season.
“I think we were unlucky to miss out on the play-offs last season. We’re now looking to start well next season and really kick on.”
