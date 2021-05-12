Thursday, May 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle attacker Shane Sutherland signs new one-year deal

By Danny Law
May 12, 2021, 7:39 pm Updated: May 12, 2021, 7:41 pm
© SNS GroupInverness' Shane Sutherland (centre) in action against Dundee.
Inverness' Shane Sutherland (centre) in action against Dundee.

Caley Thistle have announced attacker Shane Sutherland has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old, who scored six goals in 30 appearances this season, is signed up until the end of 2021-22 campaign.

The former Peterhead player returned to the Inverness club last summer from Elgin City.

Sutherland said: “I’m delighted to have signed my new deal and I’m looking forward to next season.

“I think we were unlucky to miss out on the play-offs last season. We’re now looking to start well next season and really kick on.”

More from the Press and Journal