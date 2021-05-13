Caley Thistle winger Daniel MacKay completes move to Hibernian on four-year deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle winger Daniel MacKay has completed his move to Premiership side Hibernian on a four-year deal.

MacKay last week agreed terms with the Easter Road outfit, after the two clubs agreed a fee for the 20-year-old who still had a year remaining on his Inverness contract.

Having now completed a medical, MacKay has now joined Jack Ross’ side, who clinched third place in the top flight with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen on Wednesday.

After completing his move on a deal until 2025, MacKay said: “I just saw the way the manager has been playing football,” he said.

“It’s brilliant, both the way Hibs play football and the way the manager wants to play football.

“And having come and seen the facilities, it made me want to come to the club even more.

“It’s a massive club in a massive city, so I’m really looking forward to it.

💬 "It's a massive club in a massive city, and I can't wait to get started." ✅ Daniel Mackay is relishing the challenge ahead after completing his move to @HibernianFC from @ICTFC. 👇 Read more from Dan and head coach Jack Ross on his latest asset over on our website. — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) May 13, 2021

“It’s a four-year deal so hopefully I can reward the club and repay the faith they’ve shown in me.

“Hopefully I can repay the contract they’ve given me and when the supporters get back they can see the player they’ve signed.

“Hibs are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and hopefully we can win a few cups and maybe challenge for a league at some point as well.”

MacKay is looking forward to his change of scene, having coming through the youth ranks at Caledonian Stadium.

He added: “I’ve been at Inverness since I was a young boy, I’ve come through the youth team, made my debut at 16 and now kicked on a wee bit since then to get my move here, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“To be honest I’m more of a pacy winger like Martin Boyle, but hopefully I can add something different to the team and hopefully add a few goals as well.

“That’s something I really want to do more of and I can’t wait to get started.”

MacKay, who first broke into the Caley Jags side at the age of 16 in 2017, has enjoyed a successful campaign in which he netted nine goals, winning Inverness’ players’ and supporters’ young player of the year awards.

His strike in Inverness’ 3-1 Scottish Cup victory over Highland rivals Ross County was also voted goal of the season.

🏆 The 2020/21 Goal of the Season As voted by the fans, @DanielMackay27’s goal v Ross County pic.twitter.com/hoox2dwhTl — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 30, 2021

Hibs boss Ross said: “I’m really excited because I think it fits with what we’ve been trying to do with the club for the past year, year-and-a-half now in terms of identifying top young Scottish players who will boost the club,” he told the website.

“Attribute-wise, he’s quick, energetic, scores goals and creates goals so it’s a really good fit for the club.

“We want to have as many players who carry those attributes here as possible because that’s how we play.

“I’m delighted we’ve managed to get him here so quickly.”