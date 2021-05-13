Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

John Robertson has returned to Caley Thistle as sporting director, with the club looking for a new head coach.

Robertson took a period of compassionate leave in February, with Neil McCann put in interim charge until the end of the season, and has returned in a different capacity and relinquished his managerial role.

The Hearts legend had two spells in charge of the Caley Jags, firstly between 2002 and 2004 and then 2017 until earlier this year.

Caley Thistle CEO Scot Gardiner said the move is part of a changing business model at the club and they will look to appoint a new head coach.

He told the club website: “I am very happy to see John return from what was a particularly difficult time for him and his family. I’m doubly pleased that he is taking the new role of Sporting Director at ICTFC.

“Along with chairman Ross Morrison and the board of directors, we have been working tirelessly on changing the business model of the football club in order to make us self-sustainable, while at the same time allowing us to take steps that will improve the football dept, the experience for fans, and the facilities at the stadium and at our training ground. In effect, to create a bright future for the club.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club are inviting applications for the position of Head Coach. 👉 https://t.co/MTkmfdtJq1 pic.twitter.com/3mQOd4jp1G — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 13, 2021

“I have personally worked with John on and off since 2014 when we were both at Hearts and I have seen at first hand his passion and ability to deliver projects both on the field and off it. His return to the club to help with a number of specific projects will be a great help to the board and myself and his love of the club and the city will help drive us on as we come out of this onerous pandemic.

“We are glad that John is going to help everyone keep the momentum going as there is still so much hard work ahead of us. We will look to give the fans and our partners more details of our plans in the coming days and we will now take the steps required to fill the head coach vacancy at our fantastic club with immediate effect.”

McCann fulfilled the role of caretaker manager until the end of the season, where Inverness finished fifth and missed out on the play-offs.

He was aided by Billy Dodds, who helped fill the void left by assistant manager Scott Kellacher who is absent due to illness.