SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle to begin Challenge Cup defence in September

Caley Thistle will begin their Challenge Cup defence in September.

The Highlanders and Raith Rovers were announced as joint-winners of the 2019-20 tournament after the SPFL opted to cancel the final.

Both sides were awarded winners’ medals and both will enter next season’s competition — rebranded as the SPFL Trust Trophy — in the second round on the weekend of September 4-5.

Last season’s Challenge Cup was cancelled entirely due to increased fixture pressures on players and clubs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Next term’s regionalised first round is scheduled for August 10-11 and includes four teams each from the Highland League and Lowland League. All SPFL Leagues One and Two clubs also enter at this stage as well as “up to 12” Premiership ‘B’ teams.

All 10 Championship sides enter at round two, which will also be regionalised.

Thereafter there will be no regional restrictions, culminating in the final being played on the weekend of April 2-3 2022.

We're delighted to reveal, alongside @spfl, the dates for the 2021-2022 SPFL Trust Trophy. 🏆 Find out more ▶️ https://t.co/NVWgv9vYQA pic.twitter.com/3SENwvFMk9 — SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) May 20, 2021

The 2021-22 tournament will also be exclusive to Scottish clubs after several years of allowing sides from England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Wales to participate.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “With the pandemic still impacting our everyday lives, and with the need to reduce unnecessary travel across the British Isles, the competition will be limited to Scottish teams only next season.

“I would like to thank our friends in the English National League, the League of Ireland, the Cymru Premier and the NIFL Premiership for their forbearance while we all work together to get through the pandemic.”

SPFL Trust interim chief executive Warren Hawke added: “We’re committed to making this the most community-engaged competition in the tournament’s history.

“Community trusts and associated SPFL clubs have risen spectacularly to the challenge of supporting those in need during the pandemic with practical support that has made a difference to so many. ”

Live coverage of the 2021-22 tournament will be shown on BBC Alba.