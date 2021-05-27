Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle striker Nikolay Todorov has had a notice of complaint brought against him dismissed by the SFA panel today.

This stems from ICT’s 1-0 win away to Raith Rovers in the Championship on March 16, where host midfielder Iain Davidson and the Bulgarian forward clashed.

Davidson was sent off for an illegal challenge on Todorov then was red-carded again for allegedly making discriminatory comments towards the Caley Jags player.

Nikolay Cleared Inverness Caledonian Thistle is delighted our player Nikolay Todorov has had the Notice of Complaint brought against him dismissed by the SFA panel today. Full Statement 👉 https://t.co/QqSDj02Opx pic.twitter.com/b6oNT5G8bb — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 27, 2021

Todorov was charged with Disciplinary Rule 202: “No player shall commit excessive misconduct”.

An Inverness statement, confirming his clearance by the Scottish FA said: “We’re delighted that the charge has been dismissed by the panel.

Caley Jags defended striker from the start

“When Nikolay was first charged in April, the club committed to robustly defend Nikolay from the allegation as we believed Nikolay’s conduct on the 16th March was entirely exemplary despite the extreme provocation, racist abuse and violence he was subjected to.

“The club would also like to place on record our thanks to Aamer Anwar, who represented Nikolay at the tribunal. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”