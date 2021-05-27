Caley Thistle looking to make head coach appointment within days

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle are hoping to conclude their search for a new head coach within the coming days, with Billy Dodds and Don Cowie believed to be firmly in contention.

Inverness have been looking to fill the vacancy since John Robertson moved upstairs into a new sporting director role earlier this month, with chief executive Scot Gardiner overseeing the process.

© DC Thomson

With a pile of applications having been received by last Friday’s deadline, Inverness have conducted interviews with shortlisted candidates this week.

They are believed to have had just under 100 applications for the head coach role, with a considerable percentage of those coming from overseas, however, the club is understood to favour a UK-based appointment.

The Highlanders are hopeful of making a swift appointment, with the club looking to release its season ticket packages for next season in the coming days.

Dodds has been the frontrunner since the early stages of the process, having assisted interim manager Neil McCann during the closing weeks of last season.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

County coach Cowie has also emerged as a contender, although his role within new Staggies boss Malky Mackay’s backroom team has yet to be confirmed. During his playing days, Cowie made the switch from County to Inverness in 2007, before joining Watford 18 months later.