Caley Thistle defender Brad McKay set for switch to League One Falkirk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle defender Brad McKay is closing in on a switch to League One side Falkirk.

Reports this afternoon suggest the centre half, 28, will be part of the early captures by Paul Sheerin.

Raft of new signings at the Falkirk Stadium

The Aberdeen coach has been named as the Bairns new gaffer and McKay will be joined by winger Aidan Nesbitt, Steven Hetherington and Ryan Williamson.

© SNS Group

Falkirk were in pole position to win League One when they blew it and sporting director Gary Holt, who replaced axed bosses Lee Miller and David McCracken, could not arrest the slide. The club even slipped out of the top four berth for promotion play-offs.

Former Jambo headed north in 2016

McKay joined the Highlanders in 2016 from St Johnstone, having also been on loan at Dunfermline around that point.

The imposing Edinburgh-born stopper spent the first five years of his senior career at Hearts and racked up almost 150 games for ICT, who are aiming to get out of the Championship, having been there since 2017.

Caley Thistle are close to news of their own, with Billy Dodds the hot tip to become the club’s head coach, replacing John Robertson, who is the new sporting director.

Ross County first-team coach Don Cowie has also been linked with the Inverness job.