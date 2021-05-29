Daniel MacKay ready for step up after swapping Caley Thistle for Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Daniel MacKay feels ready for the challenge of joining Hibernian – after how accommodating they were to his mother.

MacKay will swap his hometown club Caley Thistle for the Premiership outfit this summer and has already trained with his new team-mates.

After a starring season in the Championship for the Caley Jags, MacKay earned his big move to the capital earlier this month.

He finished the season with seven goals in 24 games, as Neil McCann’s side came close to making the play-offs.

Hibs swooped to secure his signature on a four-year deal and the 20-year-old already feels he has made the right decision.

MacKay told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Because this was my first move, and there were a few clubs interested, it was a case of getting the best advice I could from the people around me; from my parents, my agent and listening to what they had to say. But it was also about what I was feeling.

© SNS Group

“They thought this would be a good move for me and then I spoke to Jack Ross and I liked what he said so it was an easy decision in the end.

“The minute I went in there, there were good people around us. Even the way the staff looked after my mum and my agent, and welcomed us was important. All mums worry so it was brilliant that my mum felt as comfortable as I did. It made it an easy decision.

“Being in the capital city will be a big change. I have been used to a family environment but the few days that I’ve spent at Hibs I can see it is a good club.

“I will have good people around me. It has been a nice, steady transition.”

MacKay is now set to join up with the Scotland under-21 squad for their friendlies against Northern Ireland next week. He will be joined by his recent Caley Thistle colleagues Cameron Harper, Robbie Deas and Roddy MacGregor.