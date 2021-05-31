Caley Thistle to announce new head coach on Tuesday morning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle have announced an 11am press conference on Tuesday to unveil their new head coach.

The Scottish Championship side have been searching for a replacement for John Robertson, after it emerged that he had moved into a role as sporting director earlier this month.

Neil McCann had been in interim charge of the Caley Jags after Robertson took a period of compassionate leave in February.

Billy Dodds, the former Ross County assistant manager, was considered a frontrunner for the role after a stint as part of McCann’s coaching staff during the second half of the season.

Don Cowie is also believed to have been under consideration. Cowie played for the club between 2007 and 2009 but is better known for his two spells at Ross County, where he is currently first-team coach.