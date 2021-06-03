Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds to add to coaching team – but Scott Kellacher will remain part of setup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Billy Dodds will seek to add a new face to his Caley Thistle coaching team but assistant Scott Kellacher will remain part of the setup.

Dodds was this week handed the job as Inverness’ new head coach on a two-year deal, replacing John Robertson who has become the club’s sporting director following a period of compassionate leave.

Assistant Kellacher has also been absent from the club due to illness, with no timescale set for his return.

Caley Jags chief executive Scot Gardiner says Inverness will restructure their coaching team, in a move which will see Dodds, Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson joined by another member of staff.

Kellacher will continue to have a role once he is ready to return however, and Gardiner said: “On the assistant manager front, we still talk to Scott Kellacher just about every week. Scott at some stage will be coming back into the fray.

“But in the meantime we are changing the structure slightly, so we will be looking to bring in someone in a slightly different position.

“We won’t be replacing Scott with anyone, we are going to be bringing in someone else in a different role completely.

“We have a good plan which Billy has contributed to and we are in a good place right now.

We just have to crack on and get back to some sort of normality and get the team back where we need it to be.”

Gardiner says Robertson’s new role will see him provide assistance to Dodds in the recruitment of players, however the new head coach will have the ultimate say on shaping his squad.

Gardiner added: “On Sunday John was in Kirkcaldy at the exit trials looking for players and he will do a report for Billy.

“It isn’t the same as a sporting director at other clubs, Billy will have the first say and final say on any players.

“It will be mine and John’s job to see if we can get the deal done.

“We all want the best for the club and John might not be at many matches we play as he will be all over the UK. It will not just be for immediate things but six months to a year down the line.”

Gardiner is excited by Caley Jags’ fresh start with Dodds at the helm, after he successfully assisted former interim boss Neil McCann towards the tail end of last season.

© SNS Group

He added: “We were in a fairly precarious position when Billy joined us, and in real danger of trap dooring down into League One.

“That was pretty unthinkable because, on the business side of things, things are going pretty well. We have plans and a real focus.

“We know the path we’re on and where we’re going, but things happen on the pitch that you can’t always control.

“There was a big worry at the time Billy came in of where we were potentially going.

“The way he worked with Neil, in which we won all of the next six games, was spectacular.”