Tom Walsh ready to hit new heights after returning to Caley Thistle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tom Walsh has vowed to reach new heights after rejoining Caley Thistle.

Walsh, 24, spent two years at Caledonian Stadium from 2018 before joining Championship rivals Ayr United last summer.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds has already praised the arrival of the former Dumbarton player, in particular his “creativity” and “fantastic deliveries into the box”.

During his first spell Walsh found the net 13 times in 68 games and the winger says he would love to top the level of performance he reached during his last spell while working under Dodds.

Walsh said: “When I found out there was an opportunity to come back I didn’t really have anything else on my mind.

“I had a great time here and it’s probably where I’ve played my best football.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce that winger @tomwalsh_48 has signed for the club on a 2-year deal. 👉 https://t.co/st6uDA7nsD pic.twitter.com/7jcajrSYQh — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 8, 2021

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer and I think the way he wants to play could really suit me.

“But it’s up to me to go and earn my place, fight to get in the team and prove myself again up here.

“I was at my best here so I’ll try to get back to that – and even more if I can.”

Walsh had been offered fresh terms by the Highlanders before opting to return south but insists he is elated to be back in Inverness once again.

He added: “I’m delighted to be back and absolutely buzzing to get going again.

“I’ve only been away a year but I’m really thankful to the club for welcoming me back up here.

© SNS Group

“I was down the road and, with lockdown and stuff, both on and off the park I just felt it was the right decision for me (to go to Ayr).

“I can’t thank the club enough because they understood that and, a year on, football’s a funny game because I’m back up here and delighted to be. There’s a great feel to the place.”

Walsh played 21 times in all competitions for the Honest Men last term, scoring four goals and laying on three.

He featured twice against Caley Thistle but failed to come out on the winning side as a 2-0 loss at Somerset Park in February preceded a 2-2 draw between the sides at the end of April.

Despite that, Walsh is eager to get back in the Caledonian Stadium dressing room with some familiar faces as pre-season approaches.

© SNS Group

He said: “A few of the boys are still here so I’ve spoken to them. It’ll be good to see them again – I think that helps.

“It was always a good dressing room up here and, though there are a few new faces, I’m sure it’ll be the same.

“It’s been a longer break this summer compared to a lot of other years so it does feel like a while.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the running and to the games, getting that momentum of playing every Saturday again.”