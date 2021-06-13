Ross Hughes added to Billy Dodds’ backroom team at Caley Thistle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle have appointed former Ross County sports scientist Ross Hughes as their new head of physical performance.

Hughes worked with current Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds when he was assistant to Jim McIntyre in Dingwall and makes a return to the Highland capital.

McIntyre had brought him to the north of Scotland after a spell at Queen of the South, while they also worked together during the former’s time in charge of Dundee.

Hughes spent the last two years working at Kilmarnock but left the club after their relegation from the Premiership. He has also worked at Hamilton Accies and Dunfermline earlier in his career.

Dodds said: “I am delighted that Ross is joining the club. He has a proven track record in his field and I know he will make an immediate and positive impact across all facets of the football department here at Caledonian Stadium.”