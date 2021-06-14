Caley Thistle hit the net with Puma again as new away kit is revealed

Caley Thistle are dressed for success after launching their new Puma away kits this morning.

We are delighted to unveil the 2021/22 ICTFC PUMA Away Kit. The Kit is now available to purchase from https://t.co/wUa0fop5lC and available in store from the Caledonian Stadium today at 10am 📷 @TMPfoto Full Info👉 https://t.co/1fJanvtuI4 pic.twitter.com/9IrxkPYPQy — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 14, 2021

The kit is seen here being modelled by ICTWFC’s Natalie Bodiam, new signing Tom Walsh, centre-back Danny Devine and 2020/21 player of the year David Carson.

The strips are now available to purchase from shop.ictfc.com and available in store from the Caledonian Stadium today at 10am.

Online orders can be collected from the stadium between 10am and 2pm, or alternatively can be posted.

ICT kicked off their partnership with major sportswear players Puma at the start of last season with their traditional red and blue kit, which was added to with striking pink change shirts.

© SNS Group

The smart all-white shirts and socks, with pale blue shorts, in the new number are also eye-catching.

Fixtures will follow backroom appointment at ICT

The new strip launch comes on the eve of the SPFL fixtures being announced tomorrow as the Championship side, under new manager Billy Dodds, target promotion back to the top-flight.

Dodds bolstered his backroom squad over the weekend with the capture of former Ross County sports scientist Ross Hughes as their new head of physical performance.

The duo worked together along with Staggies manager Jim McIntyre when the Dingwall club won the League Cup in 2016.