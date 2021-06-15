Caley Thistle Scottish Cup hero James Vincent among seven players to depart club

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup hero James Vincent is among seven players who have departed ahead of the club’s return to pre-season training today.

Midfielder Vincent returned for a second spell at Inverness two years ago, having netted the winning goal in Caley Jags’ 2015 final victory over Falkirk at Hampden Park.

The Englishman will now move on however, along with Bulgarian forward Nikolay Todorov, defender Kevin McHattie, goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon and young forward Shane Harkness.

© SNS Group

Todorov, who finished as Caley Jags’ top scorer on 11 goals last term, confirmed his departure earlier on today, with the club confirming he along with MacKinnon opted to turn down improved contract offers to remain.

From last season’s squad, Brad Mckay has signed a pre-contract with Falkirk and James Keatings will join Raith Rovers.

There also remains uncertainty over the future of attacker Miles Storey who has yet to indicate whether or not he will accept the offer of a new deal.

© SNS Group

A club statement said: “The club has also offered a new contract to Miles Storey with head coach Billy Dodds having been in direct contact most recently with Miles last Thursday and again last night but at the time of going to press, no agreement or otherwise has been reached.”