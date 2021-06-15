Nikolay Todorov joins Dunfermline on two-year deal after leaving Caley Thistle

Bulgarian forward Nikolay Todorov has joined Dunfermline after turning down a new deal with Caley Thistle.

Todorov, who finished last season as Caley Jags’ leading scorer on 11 goals, confirmed earlier today he was leaving Caledonian Stadium after two years in the Highlands.

The 24-year-old is among seven players Inverness confirmed are moving on, with doubts over the future of Miles Storey who is out of contract.

Todorov has now been unveiled by Championship rivals Dunfermline, joining on a two-year deal.

#DAFC are pleased to announce the signing of 24 year old @NNTodorov on a two year deal. ➡️ https://t.co/ZPH4FeDrvA pic.twitter.com/JZThGWKc1e — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) June 15, 2021

It will continue the former Bulgaria under-21 international’s career in Scotland, with Todorov having already represented Hearts, Cowdenbeath, Livingston, Queen of the South and Falkirk along with Caley Jags.