Nikolay Todorov joins Dunfermline on two-year deal after leaving Caley Thistle

By Andy Skinner
June 15, 2021, 1:27 pm
© SNS Group
Bulgarian forward Nikolay Todorov has joined Dunfermline after turning down a new deal with Caley Thistle.

Todorov, who finished last season as Caley Jags’ leading scorer on 11 goals, confirmed earlier today he was leaving Caledonian Stadium after two years in the Highlands.

Nikolay Todorov scores for Inverness against Dunfermline.

The 24-year-old is among seven players Inverness confirmed are moving on, with doubts over the future of Miles Storey who is out of contract.

Todorov has now been unveiled by Championship rivals Dunfermline, joining on a two-year deal.

It will continue the former Bulgaria under-21 international’s career in Scotland, with Todorov having already represented Hearts, Cowdenbeath, Livingston, Queen of the South and Falkirk along with Caley Jags.

 

 

