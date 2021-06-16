Billy Mckay to rejoin Caley Thistle for third spell after leaving Ross County – reports

Billy Mckay has agreed to rejoin Caley Thistle for a third spell after leaving rivals Ross County, according to reports.

Mckay was released by the Staggies following four years in Dingwall, during which time he netted 41 goals in 125 appearances.

The 32-year-old was brought to Dingwall by Jim McIntyre in 2017, following two previous stints with Highland rivals Inverness.

© SNS Group

Mckay was initially brought to Caley Jags from Northampton Town by Terry Butcher in 2011, and went on to enjoy a prolific three-and-a-half year spell in which he netted 62 goals in 141 appearances.

That earned the Northern Ireland international a £150,000 move to Wigan Athletic in 2015, however he struggled to break into the Latics side and spent loan stints with Oldham Athletic, Dundee United as as well as a second spell at Inverness.

According to the Daily Record, Mckay has now agreed a two-year deal to return to Caledonian Stadium, where he will become Billy Dodds’ second summer signing following the capture of Tom Walsh.

Dodds, who has also been linked with former Staggies winger Michael Gardyne, is believed to have made Mckay one of his top targets to replace the goals lost by the departure of leading scorer Nikolay Todorov to Dunfermline.

Former County boss John Hughes revealed in March that Inverness had previously failed with a bid to sign Mckay on loan during the January transfer window.

Inverness now look to have secured their man on a permanent basis, with Mckay hoping to achieve promotion from the second-tier as he did with County in 2019.