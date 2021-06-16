Caley Thistle freeze prices for season ticket renewals despite return to full Championship schedule

Caley Thistle have frozen their prices for renewing season ticket holders despite the Championship campaign returning to a full schedule this term.

Inverness reduced prices by 25% for last season, which was truncated to 27 matches due to the late October start caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the number of home matches will increase from 13 to 18 next year, Inverness have decided to reward the loyalty of the supporters who supported the club during the difficult financial period.

Season ticket holders will be able to renew from 10am tomorrow morning, with the frozen prices applying until July 30.

Adult tickets will be priced at £246 (Main Stand) and £208 (North Stand) for season ticket holders renewing during that period, which will rise to £328 and £277 respectively beyond July 30 and for new purchases.

Caley Jags chairman Ross Morrison said: “We made the decision last season to not only freeze our season ticket price, but also reduce the cost by 25% to reflect the fact that the season was only three quarters of what it would ordinarily be, with just 27 games as opposed to 36.

“Again, the support we received was fantastic – many hundreds of season ticket holders didn’t just renew, but actually waived the saving and paid the full price from the previous campaign.

“Following a number of requests from fans, we will once more offer this kind offering opportunity with differing donation levels for those who would like to contribute more.

“As chairman in the exceptionally difficult circumstances we were all facing, I was both humbled and overwhelmed by the support we received last season and I can’t emphasise enough just how important that was to the football club.

“We introduced the TogetherNess campaign and fulfilled a number of different community projects to try and help make a real difference to Inverness and the Highlands.

“In that spirit of TogetherNess, we once more want to try and give something back to those fans who were so loyal and generous to the club.”

Caley Thistle have also confirmed the launch of their new ICTV channel, which will be available for every game of the season for all season ticket holders.

Games will be broadcast from the West Stand featuring a number of camera angles and slow-motion replays, along with a new commentating team with special guest co-commentators for every game.