Ex-Caley Thistle ace Liam Polworth closes in on move to Championship side Kilmarnock

Liam Polworth looks set to be lining up against his old club Caley Thistle in the Championship next season.

The former Inverness midfielder, who was freed by Motherwell at the end of the campaign, has been attracting the interest of several clubs in Scottish football’s top two divisions.

Polly set to sign for Killie until 2023

However, a report this afternoon in the Daily Record, suggest he is close to joining Kilmarnock, who were relegated from the Premiership courtesy of a tame 4-2 aggregate defeat by Dundee.

It seems like both parties have thrashed out a two-year contract as Killie manager Tommy Wright rebuild at Rugby Park continues.

Highland return ruled out

Polworth told the Press and Journal last month that a return to Inverness had not been on the cards, although a move to Ross County was a possibility before the Staggies parted company with John Hughes.

Hughes had been keen to bring the Highlander, who had an impressive opening year at Fir Park, to Victoria Park.

Kilmarnock have already snapped up former County full-back Jason Naismith and were boosted by experienced wide midfielder Chris Burke signing a one-year Rugby Park extension.