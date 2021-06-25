Attacking flair is winning move for Caley Thistle winger Tom Walsh

Tom Walsh is relishing the chance to deliver a brand of fresh attacking football that new head coach Billy Dodds wants Caley Thistle to play next season.

Dodds is reshaping the squad for a crack at winning the Championship and winger Walsh, who has rejoined the club from Ayr United, is encouraged by the style message set out from the start.

Scoring return for winger Walsh

Talking after scoring in the 5-0 friendly win at Clach in midweek, he said: “The way the manager has spoken about how he wants to see the team play is exciting. He wants to see attacking football.

“It was good to get a run-out again on Wednesday. Training has been tough but it was good to get back into games. The boys moved the ball about well and are looking sharp for the first game back.

“It was nice to get a goal, although I don’t know of that will officially count.

“It’s always tough at this time of year, but you need to do the hard running because it will benefit you in the long term. Although it has been tough and demanding, it’s also been enjoyable.”

Inverness CT face two more Highland League opponents over the next week.

Forres Mechanics are their hosts on Saturday before champions Brora Rangers welcome them to Dudgeon Park on Tuesday.

The Caley Jags don’t have long to wait until the season starts for real in the shape of the League Cup, now called the Premier Sports Cup.

Premier Sports Cup action in July is hit with players, says Walsh

Championship winners Hearts, Cove Rangers, with Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper on board, Peterhead and Stirling Albion are their opponents, with the Blue Toon’s visit to the Caledonian Stadium on July 13 getting the ball rolling.

Walsh gives the League Cup’s early start in the form of these group stages the thumbs up.

He explained: “In pre-season you’d rather play competitive games rather than loads of friendlies. We’ll have a few run-outs (against Highland League opponents) then we’ll get into the League Cup.

“I think having that competition starting in July has been a good move because we do get those competitive matches and you get to test yourselves against teams from a higher division. I look forward to that and we’ll aim to keep the fitness levels up until then.”

Ready for a battle to the finish

Caley Thistle, along with Kilmarnock, Hamilton, Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers, will be amongst those looking for a Premiership step-up by next summer and Walsh insists a strong start could make a real difference.

He said: “The Championship is always competitive. It’s a hard league to get out of. Any side can beat anyone on their day.

“Everyone is going to give it a go and we’ll aim to hit the ground running. We’ll be looking to get off to a good start and see where that takes us.”

There was a limited number of fans in for that midweek bounce game against Clah at Grant Street and there are real hopes that supporters will be clicking through the turnstiles again in August once social distancing measures are removed in Scotland.

Walsh admits players are boosted by the noise from the stands as the team hunts down wins.

He added: “It’s hard to explain, but having supporters in the grounds gives you an extra lift. Hopefully it won’t be too long before home and away fans will be allowed in.”