Manny Duku was on the scoresheet again as Caley Thistle continued their pre-season preparations with a friendly victory over Forres Mechanics.

Former Raith forward Duku converted from the spot for the second match in a row following his strike in the 5-0 win against Clachnacuddin last Wednesday.

Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds saw his side held 0-0 at the half after Sean Welsh’s penalty was saved by Stuart Knight just before the break following a foul on Robbie Thompson.

Dodds rang the changes for the second period with Duku, Mark Ridgers, David Carson and Aaron Doran replacing Shane Sutherland, Cameron Mackay, Sean Welsh and Tom Walsh.

And Duku’s introduction proved decisive as the striker slotted home from 12 yards just before the hour mark to make it two out of two for Dodds in his first pre-season as boss.

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin’s match with Broxburn Athletic was called off after the East of Scotland Premier League side opted not to travel north following a positive Covid test.

Fellow Highland League side Inverurie Locos were in action, beating Rothie Rovers 1-0 thanks to a Neil Gauld penalty.

Meanwhile, a late David Hopkirk strike gave Dumbarton victory over Motherwell at the Rock and Civil Service Strollers held Dunfermline Athletic to a 2-2 draw at Christie Gillies Park.

Goals from Danny Mullen, Paul McMullan and Luke McCowan handed Dundee a 3-0 win over Forfar at Station Park while Kelty Hearts ran Championship side Partick Thistle close before losing 3-2 at home.

Angus rivals Montrose and Arbroath drew 1-1 at Links Park and Raith Rovers, who have recently turned full-time again, thrashed Stranraer 4-1 at Stark’s Park.