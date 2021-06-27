Barry Wilson hails latest crop of Caley Jags kids who are eager to grab the limelight

Barry Wilson is thrilled to see the class of 2021 come to the fore and show new head coach Billy Dodds they want to be part of their Championship side.

First-team coach Wilson hailed the performances of the club’s youngsters after six teenagers started Saturday’s 1-0 friendly win at Forres Mechanics.

Experienced Dutch forward Manny Duku got the only goal, his second penalty in two games since joining the club this summer.

© JASPERIMAGE

Skipper Sean Welsh saw his spot-kick just before half-time saved by Can Cans keeper Stuart Knight before ex-Raith Rovers striker Duku crashed his shot into the net early in the second half.

Those were the two key moments of note in a lively encounter as Forres, after a year sitting out of the Highland League due to their Covid concerns, were assured and dangerous at times.

Youngsters give first-team coach Wilson a lift

Teenagers Lewis Hyde, Harry Nicolson, Ryan Fyffe, Robbie Thompson, Harry Hennem and Ally Riddle all started at Mosset Park, with young Ethan Cairns coming on in the second half.

© JASPERIMAGE

Wilson said: “I am buzzing after that. The young boys were great. We had seven or eight teenagers involved and three of them played most of the game.

“Young Ally Riddle at left-back, who is a left-winger, was magnificent. Young Robbie Thompson and Harry Hennem were excellent too and the two centre halves, Harry Nicolson and Ryan Fyffe, were fantastic too. We were really pleased with all of them.

“We had a few injuries for this one and we only wanted the first-team boys to play 45 minutes. We’ve won 1-0 and it should have been two or three.

“We missed a penalty and had one or two other really good chances in the second half. Overall, we’re really pleased with that.

“For three of the lads and Ethan Cairns, who came on for the last half hour, this is their first pre-season. They were only made full-time two weeks ago. They are all integrating really well into the group.

“We couldn’t be happier with them. They haven’t dropped their standards at training and they certainly haven’t dropped their standards in the games this week.”

© JASPERIMAGE

Senior pros guiding teens on the pitch

For the young guns to learn alongside the older heads on the pitch is invaluable and Wilson explained that you can already see that bond bearing fruit.

He added: “We have spoken to the senior players about the need to encourage the younger players. That’s huge for them.

“Boys who we think of as experienced like Cammy Harper or Roddy MacGregor are still only 19 but they have been around for such a long time.

“This new crop of players have to get the right kind of encouragement from the seniors and they have done that.

“You can see the senior players trust them wholeheartedly, which is great. They have no qualms about giving them the ball.”

© JASPERIMAGE

One penalty saved then another conceded by Knight

The first penalty was won by ICT when Ross MacPherson tripped Thompson in the box. Welsh’s effort was blocked by Knight, as was his follow-up shot.

The only goal came from the spot after Hennem was brought down by Knight. Duku guided the ball home with ease.

© JASPERIMAGE

Chances at both ends

Both teams had other real chances, with Duku heading wide from close range and Forres coming closest when Caley Thistle keeper Cammy Mackay denied Jack Grant in the first half.

Experienced forward Robbie Duncanson was a menace for Can Cans and he was not far off the mark with a dipping drive from distance, which fell just off target with the scores at 0-0.

Mechanics face Forres Thistle on Monday night, while it’s Brora Rangers away for ICT on Tuesday.