Caley Thistle announce 1000 fans can attend home Premier Sports ties

Caley Thistle are now selling tickets for their Premier Sports cup ties at home to Peterhead and Stirling Albion with 1000 home fans permitted to attend.

Tickets for our home Premier Sports Group Stage matches against Peterhead and Stirling Albion will go on sale today at 4pm.

Billy Dodds will take charge of his first two competitive matches as head coach, starting on Tuesday, July 13 against League One side Peterhead then on Saturday, July 17 against Stirling Albion.

🎟️🏆 Tickets for our home @PremierSportsTV Cup Group Stage matches against Peterhead and Stirling Albion will go on sale today at 4pm Full Info 👉 https://t.co/YTFzpR5lXk pic.twitter.com/qNcaIDAt58 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 2, 2021

Tickets prices are £10 for adults and £5 for concessions (seniors, 65+), students, under-18s and under012s).

Tickets will be available online from ictfc.tickethour.co.uk and from the Club Shop at the Caledonian Stadium from 10am on Monday. Current opening hours are 10am – 2pm, Monday to Friday.

North and South Stands open to supporters

A club statement said: “Highland is in level one which means outdoor seated and open space events can operate with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people.

“Due to current attendance restrictions, it has been agreed between the clubs that our matches in this group will have no away allocation.

“Due to current restrictions, it will be unallocated seating in the North and South Stands only for these two games and supporters must maintain two-metre physical distancing at all times while in the stadium. This means there will be three seats between each individual or group.

“Each second row will be unavailable for seating due to social distancing requirements and ICTFC stewards will ensure that the appropriate social distancing occurs on the evening.

© SNS Group

“We recommend that supporters attending either game should arrive as early as possible for the matches and under Scottish Government guidance, the wearing of a face covering is mandatory while in the stadium, unless medically exempt.

“We look forward to seeing you back in attendance for both matches and we are delighted to have our fans back in attendance for the first time since December.”

In their section, ICT will also be away to Cove Rangers on Tuesday, July 20 and face Hearts at Tynecastle five days later.