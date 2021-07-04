Inverness trying to sign 36-year-old former Kilmarnock centre-back Kirk Broadfoot

Inverness are understood to be pursuing a deal for 36-year-old former Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot.

New Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds is trying to land the ex-Rangers and Scotland player, who turns 37 next month and left Rugby Park for the second time at the end of the season following Killie’s relegation to the Championship.

Dodds has already signed former Ross County attackers Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne, as well as Reece McAlear and Manny Duku ahead of the new second tier campaign, and Broadfoot – who is thought to have other clubs chasing his signature – would be the fifth addition of the summer at the Caledonian Stadium.

After coming through the youth ranks at Hibs, Broadfoot has also turned out for St Mirren (twice), Blackpool and Rotherham, earning the last of four national team caps in 2010.

Caley Thistle get their season under way with a Premier Sports Cup clash at home to Peterhead a week on Tuesday.