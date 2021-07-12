David Raven backs Billy Mckay’s goals to fire Caley Thistle to glory

Caley Thistle legend David Raven reckons Billy Mckay has it in him to fire the Highlanders back to the top-flight.

His former ICT team-mate was snapped up by head coach Billy Dodds this summer after being deemed surplus to requirements at Ross County.

Settled in the Highlands, the 32-year-old was thrilled to sign a two-year contract back at the club he has scored 66 times for in 157 appearances.

Having first joined the Caley Jags in 2011, he is now on his third spell at the club, having also returned on loan from Wigan Athletic four years ago before he joined County.

Mckay is the fourth top scorer at the club, 16 goals behind Iain Stewart, with first-team coach Barry Wilson 17 goals ahead and Dennis Wyness the front-runner on 101 goals.

Raven, who stays in touch with the former Northern Ireland international, feels this is a move that fits all round and it could prove fruitful in their chase for promotion from the Championship.

Settled Mckay can fire ICT into title mix

He said: “To bring in Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne are good signings from over the bridge. It’s local for them and they are top players. I spoke to Billy and he’s more than happy to go back to a club where he was banging in goals.

“Billy is at that age where his kids and family matter and hence the stroke of luck on the part of Inverness.

“That does matter to footballers and if he and his kids and wife are happy in the area then he’ll generally play well. If he bangs in 20 goals, Inverness get promoted – simple as that.

“Billy Dodds, having worked there will Neil McCann last season, brings really good experience at that level. It looks as if he’s building a strong team and the club seems to be moving in the right direction.”

Raven, now head coach at the IMH Football Academy at Ellesmere College in Shropshire, keeps a keen eye on events at a club he served so well for six years until 2018.

A driving force behind ICT’s 2015 Scottish Cup triumph, the former full-back admits the club really need to get over the line and make the return to the top-flight.

Caley Jags as big an attraction as Killie, says Raven

And he sees no reason why they cannot see off favourites Kilmarnock in what should be a multi-club hunt for the title.

He explained: “The pressure is on. The club needs to get out of that league.

“Kilmarnock might be the favourites because they might have a wee bit of financial clout. Killie have their history and are a big club, but listen I really don’t see them as any more of an attraction than Inverness.

“I really believe Inverness have got a good chance. You don’t know how Hamilton will react to being relegated and what state of mind they are in.

“If you get on a good run of 15-20 games then you find yourselves right in amongst it. The beauty of the Championship is anyone can do that.

“Partick Thistle have been promoted, so they’ll be on a high and Raith Rovers are another big club with the potential to challenge.

“That league, in many ways, is more interesting than the two-horse race in the Premiership where it’s all about who finishes third. The Championship is wide open.”

Caley Thistle are well known as slow starters at collecting wins and they seem to pick up pace around winter.

While Raven agrees that early points matter, he also believes staying strong until May is just as important.

He added: “Inverness will be looking to hit the ground running and getting points on board early on will be important, although you do also need the longevity to pick up points throughout the season.

“I’ll be watching closely. I always look out for their results and who they are signing and not signing. I am still a fan and interested in the club and I wish them well.”

Caley Thistle get their competitive season started on Tuesday with a home tie against League One Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup before hosting Stirling Albion from League Two on Saturday.