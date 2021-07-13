Billy Dodds relishing chance to get head coach role off to winning start in Premier Sports Cup

Billy Dodds can’t wait to get his competitive career as head coach of Caley Thistle started tonight when Peterhead visit in the Premier Sports Cup.

The former Scotland, Rangers, Aberdeen and Dundee United striker is in his first job as the boss, having been assistant at several clubs including Ross County, where alongside Jim McIntyre he won this competition, known also as the League Cup, in 2016.

The 52-year-old takes over from John Robertson, who is now the Championship club’s sporting director, and takes the helm after assisting Neil McCann, who was in interim charge between February and the end of last season.

The visit of Jim McInally’s Blue Toon pitches him against Scotland’s current longest-serving manager and Dodds is relishing the opportunity to use his own vast experience in the game to maximum effect.

This is ICT’s first game in this year’s competition, while Peterhead began with a 2-0 defeat to Hearts and group-mates Stirling Albion edged out Cove Rangers 3-2.

Dodds, who snapped up ex-Scotland defender Kirk Broadfoot on a one-year deal yesterday, said: “I watched Peterhead on Saturday and they had a few players missing.

“It will be a tough game. It’s the start of the season and everybody is fresh and raring to go. They put in a good shift against Hearts and kept it to 2-0 and had a couple of chances just after half-time.

“They work hard for Jim McInally, who has always put a good side together, so I expect a difficult game. If we handle it well then, we’re capable of winning it, if we don’t, we could be in trouble. I am looking forward to it, as are the boys, who have the bit between their teeth.”

Dodds feels the Inverness head coach job came at a good time for his as he aims to further develop an impressive career in the game.

He explained: “I am looking forward to going up against Jim McInally.

“That’s why I went to look at them on Saturday – John Robertson had seen them the week before, so it was my turn. We’re putting in the hours and the work.

“Maybe it is my time. I’ve been a number two loads of times, and sometimes I was a stand-in, caretaker manager at United.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm that both our upcoming home Premier Sports Cup matches will be live streamed and available on Pay-Per-View for £10 Further details on our new ICTV platform and how to buy the matches will be released on Monday 👉 https://t.co/vOxpUt8Evi pic.twitter.com/rR0mWuKaxx — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 10, 2021

“I know the job, I’ve learned off a load of them, and it’s not like the guys are making the decision themselves at the top.

“I know the way it operates, and I’ve loved it. The boys have bought into me, and I like to think I’m a people person where they can come to me, and they have responded so far.

“If the results follow on from the response I’ve had, things kick on.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to be easy, but that’s where I’ll use my experience even as a number two.

“I know how to say ‘okay, let’s have a bit of patience about this, let’s back off them, let’s ask them the question again’ – I’ve been involved in that kind of discussion many times before.

“Every single manager I’ve worked under has used me like you wouldn’t believe, so maybe it is my job to go for it myself, and I’m loving it so far.”

ICT have yet to get past the group stage of the revamped League Cup in recent years.

Dodds is determined to change that, with Stirling Albion, Cove Rangers and Hearts still to face.

He said: “I want to get as far as I can, and I want to use the squad.

“I want to utilise it. I want to put out a strong team. don’t want to use this as a fitness exercise – there’s no excuses whether we have a couple of players missing or not.

“I want to go and win games that we’re capable of winning, but I want to be realistic too.

“Hearts will be favourites for the group, but I want to try and get out of it, and the way we do that is by beating Peterhead, Stirling Albion and Cove Rangers.

“Anything that you get from Hearts is a bonus, but these are good teams as well.

“Stirling Albion showed their quality against Cove on Saturday, so it’s no easy thing.

🎟️ Not long now until we have the fans back at the Caledonian Stadium! Next week we have home matches against Peterhead and Stirling Albion Tickets available from https://t.co/VT09klGbVt pic.twitter.com/itrpQT6vG6 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 9, 2021

“If we do what we’re good at, then we’re more than capable. I don’t want to say we’re certainties, because I don’t like being big-headed about it, I just want us to do our job properly.

“If we do that, we’ve got a really good chance of getting out of this group.”

There could be a debut for Broadfoot, who joins the other summer signings – on-loan Norwich midfielder Reece McAlear, wingers Michael Gardyne and Tom Walsh, and forwards Billy Mckay and Manny Duku.