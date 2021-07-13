New Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds gets off to winning start against Peterhead

Billy Dodds got off to a winning start as head coach of Caley Thistle as his Championship side defeated League One Peterhead 2-0 in their Premier Sports Cup Group A opener.

Second half goals from Manny Duku and Aaron Doran earned the hosts maximum points after failing to take their opportunities in the first 45 minutes.

Striker Billy Mckay wasn’t ready for this one, but there was a debut for Monday’s signing, former Scotland, Rangers and most recently Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot.

Other summer captures Tom Walsh, Reece McAlear and Manny Duku were also all given starts.

Young defender Ryan Fyffe was another starter, with Danny Devine on the bench

Peterhead boss Jim McInally made seven changes from the side which lost 2-0 to Hearts on Saturday.

Back came skipper Scott Brown from suspension, while the others promoted to the starting 11 were Brett Long, defender Jason Brown, midfielders Alan Cook, Jordon Brown and Derryn Kesson and striker Derek Lyle.

Up to 1,000 fans were allowed into the Caledonian Stadium, although many perhaps still were keen to watch on pay per view with a crowd of around the 400-mark.

ICT are looking to progress from the groups, having fallen short in recent years and Dodds stressed that he wants a run in this competition.

A couple of early runs from Duku kept the visitors on their toes, as Peterhead, kitted out in their pink shirts, kept their shape well and looked lively with Lyle and Jordon Brown making smart moves up top.

Aaron Doran drew a comfortable save from Long on 14 minutes when he got on the end of a long dipping pass from David Carson from his now usual right-back berth.

The hosts, encouraged by that, were pressing again soon and Duku weaved into the box and after seeing his shot come blocked. Shane Sutherland was positioned well to fire it across the six-yard box, without any takers in the follow-up.

The Championship side were upping the tempo, and winning a few corners, the second of which Doran almost scored from.

From a Walsh flag kick, the Dubliner guided a cheeky shot goalwards from 10 yards out, but Long was equal to it with a fine stop to deny him.

Peterhead found their way forward for the first time in a while on the half hour mark and, from a free-kick conceded by Doran, Ryan Conroy’s delivery was swept up without too much fuss.

ICT captain Sean Welsh should have made it 1-0 on 34 minutes when he met a Doran delivery, but flashed his close-range header over the bar.

With the interval approaching, Walsh broke forward and unleashed a shot from distance, which had too much height to test Long.

There was time for two more chances before half-time, with ex-Raith forward going close with a shot then a header.

It took just seven minutes into the second half for the Caley Jags to get their noses in front when Duku, who netted two penalties in pre-season, lashed a shot past Long after Walsh found him superbly.

It was just what the Inverness team needed, because Peterhead had a spring in their steps early on.

However, the tie was put out of reach when Doran crashed an unstoppable 25-yarder high into the net.

Former Ross County star Michael Gardyne soon made his ICT debut, replacing Doran just before the hour mark.

For all their efforts, Peterhead couldn’t find a way into the game, with substitute Russell McLean going closest with a header, which Mark Ridgers held, and an angled shot which flew wide late on.