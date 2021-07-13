Billy Dodds off to winning start as Caley Thistle defeat Peterhead in Premier Sports Cup

Swift second half goals from Manny Duku and Aaron Doran delivered a 2-0 Caley Thistle win over Peterhead in the first game in charge for new head coach Billy Dodds.

The Premier Sports Cup win at the Caledonian Stadium was played in front of fans, who were thrilled to be back, even with masks and social distancing in place.

© SNS Group

The home support would have liked what they seen from their team, with competitive starting debuts for Duku, Reece McAlear, Tom Walsh and their latest signing, former Rangers and Scotland defender, Kirk Broadfoot.

The Championship side were rarely troubled by their League Two visitors, who could not be faulted for effort, but lacked bite in attack.

Jim McInally rang the changes, with seven switches from the weekend starting 11, which lost 2-0 at home to Premiership Hearts.

Captain Scott Brown was back from suspension, while Derek Lyle was pitched into attack.

The other players promoted to the starting side were goalkeeper Brett Long, defender Jason Brown, midfielders Alan Cook and Jordon Brown and Derryn Kesson.

Defender Jadel Mushanu, signed from City of Liverpool FC, was on the bench but didn’t make an appearance for the Blue Toon.

© SNS Group

The first 15-20 minutes saw both teams settle into the tie, without there being much to note in terms of strong chances.

Duku and Doran did look lively and soon took control, winning a range of corners.

And Doran almost opened the scoring from one when he tried a bold backheel, but Long was on hand to save it.

At the other end, from a free-kick conceded by Doran, Ryan Conroy whipped in a free-kick, but the Inverness defence dealt with it.

Home skipper Sean Welsh had a golden chance to put his team ahead on 34 minutes, but he diverted a header over the top when he met a tempting cross from Doran.

© SNS Group

Former Raith Rovers forward Duku, who scored twice from the spot in pre-season, kept the heat on Peterhead and went close before the break with a header and a shot.

McInally’s men came out on the front foot early in the second half, but goals in 50 and 54 minutes ended the contest.

The opener came from Duku, who was picked out by Tom Walsh and the lethal striker lashed the ball past Long with style to open his account for the season.

With their tails up, Caley Thistle went in for the kill and a wonderful long-range strike from Doran gave the goalkeeper no chance.

© SNS Group

There was time for former Ross County ace Michael Gardyne to make his competitive Inverness debut when he replaced Doran just before the hour.

Peterhead’s Russell McLean was the livewire who came closest to putting them back in it when his header was saved by Mark Ridgers then he had a late shot flash wide of goal.

Hearts are top of Group A after a 3-0 win against Cove Rangers, with ICT now in second spot.

Peterhead will face Cove Rangers in a tasty encounter this weekend, although both these sides have no points from their first two ties.