Stylish display pleases Billy Dodds as Caley Thistle make winning start in the Premier Sports Cup

Billy Dodds was thrilled to see his Caley Thistle side win in the right fashion as they defeated Peterhead 2-0 in their Premier Sports Cup opener.

Second half goals from Manny Duku and Aaron Doran earned Dodds a victory in his first competitive match in charge against Jim McInally’s League Two visitors.

The Blue Toon were well organised and showed the occasional threat in attack, but it was a deserved victory, which puts ICT on three points in Group A.

Cutting edge is all first half lacked

Dodds said: “I enjoyed it. We played some lovely stuff and worked really hard, but we have been doing that since I came into the club.

“We want to play a certain way. It is hard work and the boys know that. We could have been more clinical in the first half. We had a lot of chances and we got a wee bit exasperated at times. We were searching for perfection.

“I told them to relax and take their chances in the second half and that’s what they did. We played a lot of good football, so all round it was good.

“In terms of fitness for the boys who have just come back, they got more minutes and we scored a couple of great goals.”

Fans liked what they saw from ICT

The crowd of several hundred back inside the Caledonian Stadium liked what they saw and Dodds added: “If we can give them that, and add the finishes then they will support us.

“They must like the football, the tempo, the pace of the game. I don’t want to just move it slowly when I get the ball. I want us to react when we lose the ball. I want a high tempo game, rather than it be slow-paced.

“The boys know that and, to be fair, since I have come to this club, I cannot give them anything but praise. They soak up what you say and try to do what you want.

“That’s maybe frustrating at times, but I can only ask them to do what I want and that’s what they did again tonight.”

Enjoyment led to chances being taken

With the scoreline locked at 0-0 at the break, Dodds revealed: “All I said to the players is that they had played some really good stuff. All we need now is when we get a chance to go on and enjoy it and win it.

“If you don’t do that in the second half then you are kicking yourself, but they did it and I am delighted. I cannot ask any more from them.”

ICT host Stirling Albion on Saturday in their second cup fixture.

Hearts are the pace-setters with two wins from two, following their 3-0 victory against Cove Rangers at Tynecastle.