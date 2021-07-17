Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

There’s a driven winner inside ‘bubbly’ Billy Dodds, says Caley Thistle striker Shane Sutherland

By Paul Chalk
July 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Shane Sutherland is determined to kick on this season under Billy Dodds.
Shane Sutherland says “bubbly” Billy Dodds is also a determined head coach who wants to help Caley Thistle reach for the stars.

The Inverness striker, who rejoined the club last summer and has since signed a one-year extension, is hungry for goals and glory after previously banging them in for Elgin City and Peterhead.

John Robertson, who re-signed Shane Sutherland, and is ICT’s sporting director.

Since his return to the Caledonian Stadium, where he first came through the youth academy, he’s gone from learning from one class striker to another.

Hearts legend and ex-internationalist John Robertson – now Inverness’ sporting director – brought him back to Caley Thistle, and he’s now learning from a new boss in former Scotland, Rangers and Aberdeen forward Dodds.

Dodds – who was interim Inverness boss Neil McCann’s assistant at the end of last term before taking the manager’s job permanently – is full of life and high spirits, which the players like, and Sutherland explained there’s a winner driving them on daily.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home cup clash with Stirling Albion, Sutherland said: “John Robertson signed me and I was delighted to come back.

“The season started and I was a bit disappointed with a slow start, but the manager had his personal issues to deal with and everyone wished him well. He’s back at work now, which is good to see.

“Neil came in with his own way of thinking, with his own style and it nearly took us into the play-offs. You can’t argue with what he done.

“Then Billy came in to join Neil and he’s such a bubbly character in and around the training ground. It was upbeat, even when results didn’t go our way.

Neil McCann, who brought Billy Dodds to Caley Thistle as a first-team coach last season.

“Billy would lift the boys’ spirits if maybe Neil was a little bit down with a result. He’s his own man now, which is good for us. He’s a recognised face from the end of last season.

“He’s still that bubbly character, but he still demands his standards and that will drive us on to ensure our standards are as high at all times.”

Sutherland hails strong scoring start by Duku

Six goals from 30 appearances last term was a decent return as Sutherland readjusted to full-time football.

He played his part as new signing Manny Duku and long-time class act Aaron Doran scored in Tuesday’s 2-0 home Premier Sports Cup win against Peterhead.

Sutherland said: “It was great for Manny to score in his first competitive game. As a striker, I know how important that is and he’ll want to kick on.

“Aaron, after a disrupted season last year scored a great goal and had a great game and having Tom Walsh back at the club was good.

“I hadn’t played alongside him and I know the other boys felt like he hadn’t been away. Hopefully the fans saw it that way as well.”

Professional approach is key for ICT

Saturday’s cup visitors to Inverness, League Two side Stirling Albion, began their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a surprise 3-2 win at Cove Rangers last weekend.

Sutherland insists another professional approach from Inverness in Group A can help them see off Stirling ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Cove.

He added: “The cup games are good. Just because some are from Leagues One and Two doesn’t mean they’re not good.

“Peterhead caused us problems at times on Tuesday, but we went about our business in the right way. We concentrated on ourselves and didn’t give them too much of a chance.

“I am a fan of the League Cup in this format. As soon as you can get into competitive games the better. The competition also allows the five substitutions as well, which gives players that opportunity in terms of a fitness exercise.”

