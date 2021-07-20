Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle are now preparing for Championship start following Cove Rangers defeat

By Andy Skinner
July 20, 2021, 10:31 pm
Billy Dodds
Billy Dodds

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds accepts the Highlanders are now focused on preparing for the Championship campaign following their 3-1 loss to Cove Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup.

The defeat at Balmoral Stadium leaves Inverness highly unlikely to qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition, with the group stage finishing with a game against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Dodds rued poor defending against the League One side, and he has called for Caley Jags to show a strong reaction ahead of their league opener at Arbroath next Saturday.

Dodds said: “I’m not going to make excuses. We must do better. It’s still a big game for us in preparation for Arbroath. We know how tough they are going to be away from home.

“It doesn’t matter what opposition you play against, from which division, we have to be better at both ends.

“I’m disappointed, I can’t hide it. Even this early in the season. I know the boys will come, we played well in patches but we can’t just play well in patches. We have to take our chances to give ourselves some confidence throughout the team.

“Credit to Cove, they have beaten us and beaten us well. The goals we lost were too easy.

“I thought the first one was offside, I was right in line with it and it looked half a yard. But I’m disappointed with the goals, we have to be better defensively.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.

Cove manager Paul Hartley was thrilled with the victory, which ends their group campaign on a high.

Hartley said: “I thought we were good. We were more like us – some of our play was excellent and the work-rate was good.

“We are slowly getting there. The fitness was better, so it was a good game and good preparation for us.”

