Caley Thistle sign St Mirren forward Lewis Jamieson on season-long loan

Caley Thistle have signed St Mirren striker Lewis Jamieson on a season-long loan deal.

Jamieson, who has three first team appearances for the Buddies to his name, spent the latter part of last season on loan with League One side Clyde where he netted four goals in 15 appearances.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the signing of striker Lewis Jamieson on a season long loan from @saintmirrenfc 👉 https://t.co/NgRCR0Dqz7 pic.twitter.com/oXYKwtH38B — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 23, 2021

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds earlier this week intimated his desire to sign another forward player to compete with Manny Duku and Billy Mckay.

Dodds has now drafted in 19-year-old Jamieson, who recently signed a two-year extension to his contract at Paisley.

Jamieson could feature in Caley Jags’ final Premier Sports Cup group match against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.