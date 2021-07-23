Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle sign St Mirren forward Lewis Jamieson on season-long loan

By Andy Skinner
July 23, 2021, 12:26 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds

Caley Thistle have signed St Mirren striker Lewis Jamieson on a season-long loan deal.

Jamieson, who has three first team appearances for the Buddies to his name, spent the latter part of last season on loan with League One side Clyde where he netted four goals in 15 appearances.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds earlier this week intimated his desire to sign another forward player to compete with Manny Duku and Billy Mckay.

Dodds has now drafted in 19-year-old Jamieson, who recently signed a two-year extension to his contract at Paisley.

Jamieson could feature in Caley Jags’ final Premier Sports Cup group match against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

