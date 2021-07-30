Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Clinical Caley Thistle women return to Highlands and Islands League action

By Paul Chalk
July 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Rampant early SWF Highlands and Islands League leaders Caley Thistle host Nairn St Ninian’s at Inverness Royal Academy this Sunday.

The Highland capital women have netted a whopping 42 goals in their first two fixtures, but their weekend visitors have one win out of two games, having beaten Orkney 2-0 at the start of July. It’s a 1pm kick off for that one.

Elsewhere, Sutherland are eyeing three straight victories as they host Buckie Ladies at 2pm, while it’s Orkney v Brora Rangers (12.30pm) and Kirkwall City v Caithness (12.45pm).

The Championship North gets started on Sunday, August 15, with ICT away to East Fife.

The other opening games that day are: Dryburgh Athletic v Buchan, Dundee West v Dunfermline Athletic, Montrose v Stonehaven and Westdyke v Grampian.

Karen Mason, who is chasing a top two promotion spot, has lined up a Sunday friendly with Aberdeen under-19s before using next weekend for a final squad get-together before the action gets started.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]