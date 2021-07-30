Clinical Caley Thistle women return to Highlands and Islands League action

Rampant early SWF Highlands and Islands League leaders Caley Thistle host Nairn St Ninian’s at Inverness Royal Academy this Sunday.

The Highland capital women have netted a whopping 42 goals in their first two fixtures, but their weekend visitors have one win out of two games, having beaten Orkney 2-0 at the start of July. It’s a 1pm kick off for that one.

Elsewhere, Sutherland are eyeing three straight victories as they host Buckie Ladies at 2pm, while it’s Orkney v Brora Rangers (12.30pm) and Kirkwall City v Caithness (12.45pm).

Our H&I Team are back in action this Sunday 1pm kick off at Inverness Royal Academy 👊🏻 https://t.co/8tzl2V899l — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) July 29, 2021

The Championship North gets started on Sunday, August 15, with ICT away to East Fife.

#SWFChampionship | Only 🔟 days until the 2021/22 SWF Championship South season gets underway 😍 Hands up if your team is getting three points on the opening day 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/u1ae8edDg6 — SWF Championship (@SWFChampionship) July 29, 2021

The other opening games that day are: Dryburgh Athletic v Buchan, Dundee West v Dunfermline Athletic, Montrose v Stonehaven and Westdyke v Grampian.

Karen Mason, who is chasing a top two promotion spot, has lined up a Sunday friendly with Aberdeen under-19s before using next weekend for a final squad get-together before the action gets started.