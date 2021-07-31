Billy Dodds delighted as Caley Thistle dig deep for opening day win at Arbroath

Billy Dodds believed his Caley Thistle side would emerge victorious at Arbroath – but admits they had to dig deep to get the opening day win.

The Highlanders and are and running in the Championship thanks to the gutsy 1-0 victory earned at Gayfield by the ice-cool strike from Shane Sutherland.

After bowing out of the League Cup, this was the perfect reaction as the Inverness team, who are eyeing promotion, won at a venue where they were crushed 3-0 just two years ago.

Head coach Dodd said moments after the dust settled: “We had to dig deep, but my boys had to show every department today. We dominated the first half and had very good chances.

“It was 0-0 at half-time and I just asked them to be more clinical in the final third and we’re going to win the game.

“To be fair, Dick threw on man after man and pinned us back, especially after we scored.

“They looked as if they were starting to control the first part of the second half and then we scored. We dug in from that point. We were putting bodies on the line and standing strong for second balls because they put a lot of men on and throw-ins and free-kicks in.”