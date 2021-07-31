Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds delighted as Caley Thistle dig deep for opening day win at Arbroath

By Paul Chalk
July 31, 2021, 5:29 pm Updated: July 31, 2021, 5:31 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds believed his Caley Thistle side would emerge victorious at Arbroath – but admits they had to dig deep to get the opening day win.

The Highlanders and are and running in the Championship thanks to the gutsy 1-0 victory earned at Gayfield by the ice-cool strike from Shane Sutherland.

After bowing out of the League Cup, this was the perfect reaction as the Inverness team, who are eyeing promotion, won at a venue where they were crushed 3-0 just two years ago.

Head coach Dodd said moments after the dust settled: “We had to dig deep, but my boys had to show every department today. We dominated the first half and had very good chances.

Inverness striker Shane Sutherland scores the winner at Arbroath.

“It was 0-0 at half-time and I just asked them to be more clinical in the final third and we’re going to win the game.

“To be fair, Dick threw on man after man and pinned us back, especially after we scored.

“They looked as if they were starting to control the first part of the second half and then we scored. We dug in from that point. We were putting bodies on the line and standing strong for second balls because they put a lot of men on and throw-ins and free-kicks in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal